Sharad Pawar Calls for Maharashtra to Adopt West Bengal's Bill Seeking Capital Punishment for Rape Convicts

On Wednesday, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar advocated for Maharashtra to adopt a bill similar to the one passed by the West Bengal assembly, which proposes capital punishment for people convicted of rape.

Pawar also criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his reported statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never looted Surat. He said that presenting incorrect historical information to the public should be avoided.

"Maharashtra should consider replicating the bill passed by the West Bengal assembly. My party supports such a bill. There will be no legislature session in Maharashtra now since assembly polls will be held soon. We will highlight this point in our election campaign and mention it in the poll manifesto as well," Pawar said.

Former state home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh has been advocating for the implementation of the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020. This bill, which was passed during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule, is currently awaiting the President's assent. The Shakti Bill proposes stringent punishment for crimes against women and children.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024. This state anti-rape bill proposes capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions cause the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. The bill was passed nearly a month after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

