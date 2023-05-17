Sharad Pawar chairs meeting with NCP leaders for next year's Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on several issues including next year's Lok Sabha, assembly elections and the Maharashtra government's governance.

Meeting was also called up to discuss the governance by the current Maharashtra government of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the current political situation in the state.

Before the meeting, NCP leader Rohit Pawar mentioned that the meeting will have a focused discussion on how the party will fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha, and State Assembly elections.

There will be a discussion on the common man's issues There are many issues pending, such as the investments are not coming to Maharashtra, he said earlier, adding that the party all will accept the decisions of Sharad Pawar.

