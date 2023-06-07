Sharad Pawar claims currently there is anti-BJP wave, people of country want's change

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar claimed there is currently an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave and people of the country want a change considering results of the recent Assembly polls in Karnataka.

If this mindset of people continues, the country will witness a change in the forthcoming elections, Pawar said at a press meet here. He also claimed that small incidents in Maharashtra were being given a religious colour, which was not a good sign. BJP faced defeat in the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka, where the Congress came back to power after a gap of five years.

Looking at the scenario, I think there is an anti-BJP wave going on. Considering the Karnataka election results, people are in the mood for a change. If this mentality of people continues, there will a change in the country in the forthcoming elections. There is no need of any astrologer to tell this.” Asked about the possibility that the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls may be held simultaneously, the NCP chief said many people from his party and allies are also of the same view, said Pawar.

But, I don’t think so. Considering the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls, I don’t think rulers of the country will fall into a mess of conducting the state Assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls. They will only focus on the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said.

