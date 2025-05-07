Sharad Pawar Commends India's Operation Sindoor, Extends Full Support to PM Modi In Fight Against Pakistan

In the wake of India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed his strong support for the Indian armed forces and the government. Following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, which saw the Indian Air Force successfully strike nine terrorist camps across the border, Pawar stated that he had spoken directly with both the Prime Minister’s Office and Defence Minister. Sharad Pawar, in a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed that he had discussed the details and implications of the operation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He congratulated the Indian armed forces for their strategic and precise action, describing it as a bold and necessary response to the horrific Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Spoke with PMO and raksha mantri … congratulated the efforts of the Indian armed forces and commended them for the action taken. We reiterated our support to the govt during this challenging time.



ऑपरेशन 'सिंदूर'च्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पंतप्रधान आणि संरक्षणमंत्री यांच्याशी संवाद… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 7, 2025

Pawar further acknowledged the valour and professionalism of the Indian armed forces, emphasizing that their efforts had not only restored public confidence but also sent a strong message against terrorism. He commended the fact that the strike was carried out with pinpoint accuracy, targeting only terrorist bases while ensuring no harm to Pakistani civilians or military infrastructure. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Pawar assured the government of his full support during this critical time. "In this challenging period, it is imperative that all political parties stand united behind our armed forces and the government’s firm stance on national security," he said.

In a 25-minute blitz codenamed Operation Sindoor, India struck nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday. Sources said over 80 terrorists were killed in the missile strikes targeting infrastructure linked to terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.The Indian government made it clear that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted and that the operation was a calibrated response to the April 22 terror attack. However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office condemned the strikes as an “unprovoked and blatant act of war,” while its army said it would respond to the provocation “at a time and place of its own choosing

