Sharad Pawar demands roll-back of ban on onion export

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), called for the removal of the ban on onion exports. He asserted that the central government was neglecting the efforts of farmers. Speaking to protesting onion growers in Chandwad village, Nashik district, Maharashtra, Pawar emphasized the importance of unity among cultivators to assert their rights.

Nashik can show the way, he added. The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check. Protests have erupted among farmers in certain regions of Maharashtra in response to the central government's decision. Pawar highlighted the plight of onion growers, emphasizing that they are small-scale farmers dedicated to achieving a successful harvest. He further noted that during his tenure as the Union agriculture minister, he refrained from reducing onion prices or imposing export bans.

The ban on onion exports should be lifted immediately, he said. Pawar further said, Bangladesh has levied Rs 160 (import) duty on grapes. The grape producers will face hardships due to this decision.