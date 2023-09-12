Sharad Pawar discusses current socio-political situation with experts from various fields

Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), discussed the current social, economic and political situation in the country with activists and experts from various fields invited by him.

Had a meeting with activists and experts from various fields and discussed increasing participation of people on changing the current conditions. A detailed discussion on the social, economic and political situation in the country, Pawar posted on X.

In attendance at the meeting were notable figures such as Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, Ram Puniyani, Irfan Engineer, Farida Lambay, a member of MKCL, Saba Khan, Ulka Mahajan, Shaheen Kadri, and several others, as stated. It's important to note that the NCP, which has Sharad Pawar as its founder, is a key component of the opposition alliance known as INDIA bloc.

The Pawar senior had targeted the Centre over action by investigating agencies against opposition leaders. He had also accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states. In July, the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar plunged into crisis after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.