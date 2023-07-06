Sharad Pawar expels Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and SR Kohli from NCP



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has expelled Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and SR Kohli from the party for backing his nephew Ajit Pawar. The decision was taken at the National Executive meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi today.

Sharad Pawar has called the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi today. 13 NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan have arrived at his residence.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.