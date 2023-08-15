Sharad Pawar gears up for show of strength in Dhananjay Munde's stronghold on August 17

The recent division within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has led to the emergence of two distinct factions, causing significant upheaval in the state's political landscape. In response to this, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is now diligently working to mend the party's fractured framework and resurrect its unity.

Following the NCP's split, Sharad Pawar convened his inaugural meeting in the stronghold of Chhagan Bhujbal, leader of the Ajit Pawar faction.

On August 17, Sharad Pawar is set to hold a significant show of strength in the stronghold of state minister Dhananjay Munde, in Beed.

Preparations are in full swing for NCP leader Sharad Pawar's rally, marking a pivotal moment as his first meeting in Marathwada unfolds in the aftermath of the NCP's rift. As Sharad Pawar shifts his focus to Marathwada, the momentum culminates in a massive rally in Beed district, a stronghold of the firebrand leader, Dhananjay Munde.

As preparations for the Beed rally intensify, political circles are abuzz with speculation about Pawar's intentions and whether Dhananjay Munde is on his agenda. All eyes are on this crucial meeting, which holds the potential to shape the trajectory of NCP's future in the intricate fabric of Maharashtra politics.