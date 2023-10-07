"Sharad Pawar has never done anything beyond democratic principles": Jitendra Awhad on NCP name and symbol row

On the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol row, Sharad Pawar Faction leader Jitendra Awhad said it is not a question of technicalities and legalities. The question is about sensitivity. The man who raised you and stood behind you like a rock, you used words that he (Sharad Pawar) was running the party like a personal fiefdom; these words are contradictory to Sharad Pawar's character. Sharad Pawar has never done anything beyond democratic principles.

In a significant development in Maharashtra's political landscape, the Election Commission held a hearing on Friday to address the ongoing feud within the NCP. The dispute involves claims to the party name and symbol by factions led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar was present at the personal hearing of the rival factions called by the Election Commission, which decided to continue the proceedings on October 9. Ajit Pawar, who had moved the Election Commission staking claim to the party name and poll symbol, submitted that he had the support of 42 of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs, all seven MLAs in Nagaland and one member each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.