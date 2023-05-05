Sharad Pawar has sought more time to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief: Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has sought more time to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said. Earlier in the day, the committee set up to choose the new NCP chief rejected Pawar’s decision to step down.

Patel and senior party leaders met Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai after a committee formed to choose his successor rejected his decision to step down as NCP chief. We requested (Sharad) Pawar saheb to consider the NCP committee’s resolution (which rejected his decision of stepping down as party chief). He (Pawar) has asked for more time and will convey his decision, Patel said.

The committee has unanimously passed a resolution. It unanimously rejects his decision to step down and urges him to continue as party president, Patel said after a meeting of the committee. Pawar himself had set up the committee, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, after he announced on May 2 that he would be resigning as NCP chief.

Pawar saheb is a respected leader in the country. There was a strong response against Pawar’s decision. The emotions cannot be ignored, Patel said. As the meeting was underway, several NCP workers wearing caps with the message I am with saheb demanded that Pawar reconsider his decision.

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.