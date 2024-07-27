Sharad Pawar Hits Back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah Over ‘Corruption Ringleader’ Jibe

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar the "ringleader of corruption in politics," Pawar hit back, saying it was strange that a person who had been externed from Gujarat by the Supreme Court was leading such an important ministry in the country.

"A few days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah attacked me and said a few things. He said that Sharad Pawar is the commander of all the corrupt people in the country. Strangely, the man who is the Home Minister of the country today is such a person who misused the law of Gujarat and for this, the Supreme Court banished him from Gujarat," said Sharad Pawar.

"The one who was banished is the Home Minister of the country today. So, we should think about where we are headed. The way the people in whose hands I am are taking this wrong path, we should think about it; otherwise, they will 100 per cent take the country on the wrong path. We will have to pay attention to this," said Pawar.

Sharad Pawar in Sambhajinagar

BREAKING 🚨



Amit Shah a few days ago said that Sharad Pawar is the ringleader of the corrupt people in India.



Sharad Pawar replied by saying ' I don't need certificates from a Tadipar who was once exiled from his own state & he is our home minister . Where are we heading? pic.twitter.com/1v1eL1cqtC — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) July 27, 2024

Amit Shah had been externed from the state for two years in 2010 in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He was later acquitted in the case in 2014. This comes after Amit Shah mounted a scathing attack on opposition stalwart and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar earlier in the latter's home district of Pune by calling him the 'Sargana' (ringleader) of the corrupt people in the country.

"The opposition is accusing us of corruption but the biggest ringleader of corruption in Indian politics is Sharad Pawar. If any politician in any government in the country has institutionalised corruption, it is Sharad Pawar, and I have absolutely no confusion about it. What will they accuse us of now? If somebody has done the job of institutionalising corruption, Sharad Pawar, it is you. And you are accusing us of corruption?" Amit Shah said this while addressing the BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune on July 21.

Shah hit out at the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Sharad Pawar over the alleged milk powder import circular that is making the rounds in the state. He accused the MVA of "spreading lies" and announced that not even 1 gram of milk powder will be imported in the next five years.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar and Wife Sunetra To Face Legal Challenges as 50 Petitions Filed Against MSCB Scam Closure Report.

Shah further accused Sharad Pawar of "disabling" the Maratha reservation whenever his party came to power in the state. Shah also vowed to continue the Maratha reservation in the state if voted to power.

Shah also targeted Congress, accusing the party of spreading "misconceptions" about reservation and alleged that the Congress party cannot do "garib kalyan."

Highlighting the Lok Sabha election results, Shah said that the BJP won for the third time while the Congress party failed to breach the 240 mark. "BJP got 240 seats, NDA got 300 seats and the entire INDI alliance did not even get 240 seats. Even if we combine the seats won by Congress in the past 3 elections, even then they can not breach the 240-seat mark. In this election also, the people of India gave Modi ji their stamp of approval. BJP stood victorious for the third consecutive time," said Shah.