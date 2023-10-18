Sharad Pawar is not PM, didn't question him about meeting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified that he had not inquired with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar about his recent meetings with Gautam Adani. He emphasized that Sharad Pawar is neither the Prime Minister nor is he protecting the billionaire businessman.

Pawar's meetings with Adani amidst demands by several INDIA bloc parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations levelled by US-based short seller Hindenburg has raised eyebrows in the opposition ranks. Asked whether he had questioned Pawar about his meetings with Adani that seemed at odds with the stand taken by many opposition parties, Gandhi said, "No, I have not asked this. Sharad Pawar is not the prime minister of India. Sharad Pawar is not protecting Mr Adani, Mr Modi is and that is why, I ask Mr Modi this question and not Mr Sharad Pawar.

If Mr Sharad Pawar was sitting as the prime minister of India, and if he was protecting Mr Adani, then I would be asking Mr Sharad Pawar that question, the former Congress chief said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Pawar had visited Adani's office and residence in Ahmedabad in September. In April this year, Adani had visited Pawar's Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai. This meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, came within days of Pawar coming out in support of Adani and criticising the narrative being built around the Hindenburg report.