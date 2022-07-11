Sharad Pawar is now close to Uddhav and we are distant for him: Deepak Kesarkar

Sharad Pawar has become close to Uddhav Thackeray and we have become distant for him, said Shiv Sena's rebel group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar. Kesarkar also said that Uddhav Thackeray should decide whether he wants Sharad Pawar or his Shiv Sainik.

The Shiv Sena rebel group had organized a press conference in Mumbai to clarify its position following the Supreme Court's directive today. Kesarkar was speaking at that time. He said the head of the family wanted to find a way. He also said that children do not want to find a way out. We had demanded to leave the Congress-NCP alliance. Did he leave the alliance? Until the end, Sharad Pawar was telling him not to resign. Therefore, Uddhav should decide whether he wants Sharad Pawar or Shiv Sainik. Sharad Pawar has become close to him. "We have become distant for him," he said.

Kesarkar also said that he would not comment on any statement made by Uddhav Thackeray. He also said that our allies should not comment on him. Kesarkar also said that our allies should not comment on Eknath Shinde and our other leaders. Uddhav also has the same magnanimity as Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.