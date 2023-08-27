Sharad Pawar is the Bhishma Pitamah of Maharashtra politics says, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed media speculation regarding Sharad Pawar's 'Ajit our leader' remark during a Mumbai press conference on August 26. Raut clarified that Pawar is a respected figure in Maharashtra politics, explaining that Pawar's statement referred to Ajit Pawar being the party's leader, not his personal leader. Raut emphasized unity within NCP and the successful Kolhapur rally. He discussed a recent meeting at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, concluding that there's no confusion.

Raut’s claims came after Sharad Pawar in Baramati on Friday said some leaders have left the NCP by taking a “different political stand” but it cannot be termed as a split. “Ajit Pawar is our leader. There is no dispute about it,” he said. A day earlier, NCP MP Supriya Sule too had said that there is no split in the party.“I have heard Sharad Pawar’s statement. He said that there is no split in his party but he has not said anywhere in his statement that Ajit Pawar is his leader. Sharad Pawar is the Bhishma Pitamah of Maharashtra politics and of this country and he has a reputation in India. He is with the MVA and the INDIA alliance and there is no confusion about it,” Raut said.Indirectly hinting at Sharad Pawar’s flip-flops on Ajit Pawar, Raut said that if anyone is trying to sail on two boats at a time, the people of Maharashtra will decide what to do with them.

In July, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra. He then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. However, there are speculation that Ajit Pawar might be willing to join Sharad Pawar's party again. With the Ajit Pawar group still using Sharad Pawar’s picture on some of its billboards, it is clear that the faction is not confident of winning elections without the support of Sharad Pawar.