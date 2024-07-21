Sharad Pawar Is The Biggest Chief of Corruption: Amit Shah Comes Down Hard On National Congress Party (SP) Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday came down heavily on National Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and called him the chief of corrupt people. He accused him of institutionalising the corruption in the country. Amit Shah made these remarks while addressing the Maharashtra BJP's Pune session.

He said, "The biggest chief of corruption is Sharad Pawar. If there is anyone who has institutionalised corruption in this country, it is Sharad Pawar. Now this won't work." Targeting Pawar for spreading lies, Shah accused him of exploiting the Maratha reservation issue for his political gains. He said, "Sharad Pawar is preparing new illusions now. Whenever the BJP government comes to power, the issue of the Maratha reservation surfaces and whenever the Sharad Pawar government comes, the Maratha reservation issue disappears."

The Home Minister also tore apart the Congress party and said they want to win the elections by spreading lies. "They must tell why didn't they work for tribals and poor during the time they were in power", said Shah adding that BJP has provided justice to every section of the society. Shah also said that they spread lies about the BJP that it would end the reservation but for 10 years BJP under PM Modi, strengthened the reservation by being in the absolute majority.

Meanwhile, he took a jibe at Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his 'khata-khat' remarks from the election campaign times. He said that the Congress party is ruling various states including Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, why Rahul Gandhi is not giving 'khata-khat' money to the people. Sarcastically, he called upon the women in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh to increase their demand for the 'khata-khat' money into their account.