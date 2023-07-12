Sharad Pawar-led NCP appoints Amol Kolhe as campaign chief for upcoming elections

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar-led NCP has appointed Amol Kolhe as the campaign chief of the Maharashtra Pradesh.

On July 5 Amol Kolhe, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Lok Sabha, claimed that he was unhappy with the developments in Maharashtra and had considered resigning, but that he had changed his mind after speaking with Sharad Pawar, the party's president. Kolhe said he felt very uneasy after the rebellion in the NCP and met Pawar to express his desire to quit as an MP. But Pawar saheb told me restlessness over ongoing developments (in NCP) was not just in my mind but also in the minds of youths and voters in the state

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.