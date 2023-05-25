Sharad Pawar-led NCP asks PM Modi to follow Article 79 and request President to inaugurate new Parliament building

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the new Parliament building inauguration ceremony is an insult of the country’s democratic traditions, and announced that the party would skip the event scheduled to take place on May 28.

Sharad Pawar-led party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow Article 79 of the Constitution and personally request President Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building. As many as 19 parties, including the Congress, Left, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out.

In a statement, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the president is the constitutional head of the country, therefore is it Murmu’s right to inaugurate the new complex. Talking to reporters, NCP’s chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the BJP was trying to undermine the office of the president by not inviting Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

The BJP is clearly trying to project PM Modi’s image ahead of the 2024 general elections. This is an insult to the democratic traditions of the country, he alleged.