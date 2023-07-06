Sharad Pawar needs to do some self-introspection, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said I don't have the right to comment on what is happening in his (Ajit Pawar) party or what is happening internally. I feel Sharad Pawar needs to do some self-introspection.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the Chief Ministership of Eknath Shinde. Bawankule clarified on July 5 that opposition parties were deliberately generating confusion. He affirmed that Shinde would continue to serve as the Chief Minister of the state. All our senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis have already told that Eknath Shinde will remain as CM. He is doing a good job for the state. Opposition parties are creating confusion.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.