Sharad Pawar opposes Maha govt's decision to hire personnel from state-run security corporation

Sharad Pawar, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) expressed his disagreement with the Maharashtra government's choice to employ personnel from a state-run security corporation for specific policing responsibilities in Mumbai, saying there will be no provision for reservation in such contractual recruitment.

A 3,000-person hiring order from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation has been issued by the Shiv Sena-BJP government. They will be employed by the Mumbai Police. Such contractual hiring will not allow for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and women aspirants too may get left out, Pawar said.

We strongly oppose this. Once you hire anyone on contract, his job is for a specific period, be it a year, year and a half, or two years. Once that period is over, the person has to leave, he said while interacting with parry workers. It will be unwise to assume that a person appointed in the police department on contract will work diligently, he added.