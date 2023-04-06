Sharad Pawar opposes to any move by Centre to import dairy products
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 6, 2023 03:28 PM 2023-04-06T15:28:14+5:30 2023-04-06T15:28:43+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said he was opposed to any move by the central government to import dairy products, like butter and ghee.
In a letter written to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, Pawar said the import of butter and ghee (clarified butter) will directly affect the income of domestic milk producers.
Referring to media reports about the Centre's proposal to import some dairy products, the NCP supremo said any such decision will be totally unacceptable.
The dairy farmers have recently come out of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and such a decision will severely impede the revival process of the dairy sector, the former Union agriculture minister said.
Today I came across a news in the Times Of India, a newspaper (a news cutting is attached herewith) revealing the intention of the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy to import Dairy products like Butter and Ghee.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 6, 2023
