Sharad Pawar recommends formation of panel to decide future course of action

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the party chief. However, he won't retire from active politics.

Pawar recommended that a committee comprising senior NCP leaders be formed to decide the future course of action. The committee will include, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, P C Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad and chiefs of party frontal cells, Pawar said.

Pawar, who helmed the party since its inception in 1999, said in his address, I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back.