Sharad Pawar refuses to Join BJP, but thoughts may change with time, says Maharashtra BJP chief

A few days back, the NCP experienced a split as around 40 MLAs, including senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, decided to extend support to the Shinde-Fadnavis government. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has firmly refused to back the BJP. Nevertheless, Chandrashekhar Bawankule has asserted that Sharad Pawar will eventually extend support to the BJP.

"Sharad Pawar has now refused to come with BJP. But with time thoughts change. The NCP Party is one. Some time has to pass. What should be done for the welfare of the country? At some point, they will think about it," Bawankule said when he was speaking to the media in Parbhani.

"As of now, there is a lot of confusion in the opposition. As 2024 is approaching, you will also notice a decrease in the opposition's seats in the legislative assembly," Bawankule said.

"Regarding Sharad Pawar's entry into the NDA, Bawankule further stated, “I feel that his (Sharad Pawar's) role may be different today, but as time goes by, there might be some changes in his approach. All the Nationalist Congress Party's MLAs and MPSs are with Ajit Pawar as part of the Nationalist Congress Party. Therefore, in the future, Sharad Pawar might consider this aspect. For the welfare of the state and the country, all people should come together. Ultimately, national interest is of utmost importance.'"

"Their party is the same. thoughts change with time. You have to give it some time. Today, they (referring to Sharad Pawar) said no, but what needs to be done for the welfare of the country? Such thoughts will come to them sooner or later," said Chandrashekhar Bawankule. After Bawankule's remarks, discussions have arisen in political circles.