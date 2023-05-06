Sharad Pawar refutes speculations of rift in NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who withdrew his decision to quit as party chief, also refuted speculations of a rift in the NCP. However, Pawar also said that if anybody wants to leave, nobody can stop them.

If someone wants to go, irrespective of the party, no one stops him. Leadership is needed for this, there is no need to work yourself to stop it. The leader should take care of how to make the organization healthy by being on the front foot. But there is nothing like this (possibility of disintegration) in our party, he said.

Sharing the anecdotes ahead of his announcement of resigning as party president Pawar recalled how his colleagues were suggesting him to remain on his post and appoint Supriya Sule (Pawar's daughter) as working president.

When I had taken my decision and my party colleagues were coming to me to make me understand but when some of them felt that I won't be taking my decision back, then some of them suggested me to stay on my post and appoint Supriya Sule as working president but this proposal was rejected by my other colleagues and Supriya Sule as well.

Pawar has withdrawn his decision to quit as party chief after NCP's committee passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.

While addressing a press conference, Pawar informed about the decision and said, Because of your love and respect I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief. I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party, said Pawar.