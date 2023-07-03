Sharad Pawar removes Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from NCP



Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief removes Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP, taking eight party MLAs with him to ally with the BJP in Maharashtra. He took oath as deputy chief minister and the eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

Earlier, NCP working president Supriya Sule writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanding disqualification of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. I request Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities.