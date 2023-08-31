Sharad Pawar says, no decision on BSP's inclusion in I.N.D.I.A until clarity on whose side Mayawati is

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, noted that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had previously engaged in dialogue with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but said no decision about the Mayawati-led party's participation in the INDIA bloc can be made until it is clear whose side she is on.

His remarks at a joint press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel here come amid speculation that Mayawati and the INDIA bloc could be in touch for a possible inclusion of the party, though sources on both sides have denied any such consideration.

Asked about Mayawati's statement that she is neutral, Pawar said, There is no clarity on which side Mayawati is. She has had a dialogue with BJP in the past. I am not saying she would do that now also. But unless there is clarity on this, no decision can be taken. Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati said all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP but there is no question of her party joining hands with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition's INDIA alliance.

She made the comments in a series of posts on microblogging site X, a day ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati claimed that both the NDA and the INDIA blocs consist of parties most of which have anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich and capitalist policies against which the BSP's struggle continues.