Sharad Pawar says, Sanjay Raut doesn't know what we have done

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed Sharad Pawar has failed to create a successor to take his Nationalist Congress Party forward, the NCP chief said Sanjay Raut doesn't know what we have done. The characteristic of NCP is that we all colleagues discuss things, come out with different opinions but we do not go out to publicise them as it is our family matter.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, As family we all know how the party is going to be taken ahead and how new leadership will be created, Pawar said in Satara.

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana also claimed the jumbo committee set up to decide on the new president of NCP after Pawar announced his decision to step down included some members who were keen to go with the ruling BJP. But these members were compelled to ask Pawar to continue due to pressure from NCP cadres, it said.

Sharad Pawar is like an old banyan tree in politics who had left the Congress party, founded NCP, and expanded it. Pawar is indeed an important figure in national politics and his words command respect. However, he has failed to create a successor who could take his party forward, the editorial said.