Sharad Pawar should ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his remarks over Veer Savarkar

Grandson of Veer Savarkar, Ranjit Savarkar said that he would file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over Veer Savarkar and added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should ask the Congress leader to apologise.

This comes days after Rahul Gandhi in a press conference said, My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjit Savarkar asked Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the Congress leader. Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have a lot of respect for Savarkar personally but they should go ahead and ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his statements on Savarkar. It is common that you do not be with someone who insults your god. It is his political decision. If he respects Savarkar, he should not only say but take some action in this regard, he said.

Earlier today, speaking to the media, Ranjit Savarkar said that Sharad Pawar should ask Rahul Gandhi, whose party is in alliance in Maharashtra, to apologise. Sharad Pawar ji has a lot of respect for Savarkar, but he should go ahead and ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for the statements he has given so far on Savarkar, he said.

When Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister, a Congress mouthpiece had used filthy language against Savarkar. I had then demanded from the Chief Minister to take some action against it. But I did not get any answer of my letter and no action was taken. I have filed cases in the past also for his remarks. I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar, he said.