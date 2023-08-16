Sharad Pawar slams BJP for using central power to undermine political parties

A situation similar to the Shiv Sena's internal divisions unfolds within the NCP. Ajit Pawar asserts control, asserting ownership of the party and its emblem, founded by Sharad Pawar. He expressed his lack of concern about the "clock symbol" during a press conference.

Sharad Pawar stated that if the Election Commission's decision is impartial, there is no concern. However, the recent decision regarding Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena shows intervention by a powerful element of the central government, marked by symbols and name change. Such tactics appear to be used against us. Similar demands have been made to the Election Commission. The commission asked us for an explanation. After witnessing this, it certainly seems that we need to be vigilant, as stated by Sharad Pawar.

“However, personally, I am not concerned about the symbol. Throughout my life, I have contested 14 elections. Each election has been a victory for me, achieved through the people's support. In 1967, during my first election, my symbol was a pair of bullocks. Subsequently, I fought under symbols like the spinning wheel, Panja, hand, and more. Finally, in the last election, my symbol was the clock. Today, with so many symbols in our journey, we emerged victorious in the election. Hence, I am not worried about the symbol. But there was a misuse of power,” he said. Pawar also targeted the BJP saying that it is their policy how political parties and power can be put in trouble by misusing the power at the centre.