Sharad Pawar Supports Congress' Call for Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed support for the Congress party’s demand for a special session of Parliament to address the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. He said the session would reflect national unity and send a strong message to the world.

Pawar was speaking in Thane during the consecration ceremony of a replica of the Tulja Bhavani temple. “The Pahalgam attack is not just an assault on individuals but on the country,” he said. “This is not the time to discuss religion, caste, or language. Those who lost their lives paid a price for the nation. We must stand together as citizens without any expectations.”

He added that all political parties were united in their response to the attack. “Some of our colleagues have demanded a special Parliament session. The country stands together. A special session will show unity before the world,” he said.

The April 22 attack took place in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, near the tourist town of Pahalgam. Terrorists opened fire at a meadow, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session to address the issue. Letters were sent by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.