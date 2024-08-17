Sharad Pawar Takes Veiled Dig At Home Minister Fadnavis After Communal Tensions In Nashik, Calls For Maintaining Peace

In response to the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Hindu nationalist organisations had organised marches in several districts across Maharashtra. However, the march held in Nashik yesterday encountered disruptions, leading to heightened tension in the city.

Against this backdrop, Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), has called for calm. Speaking to journalists in Nagpur, Pawar urged citizens not to let events in other countries jeopardise the peace and stability of their own country.

Pawar remarked, "A political shift occurred in Bangladesh, where the younger generation rose against the ruling authorities. This led to a series of incidents, and now reactions to these events are being seen in Maharashtra. I never imagined that what happened in Bangladesh would have repercussions in Maharashtra. In such circumstances, it is crucial to foster unity and harmony within our society. What has happened in some places in Maharashtra is not in the best interest of the state or its people."

"Today, we need peace, and to establish it, those involved in social and political activities must practice restraint. While it is possible to discuss the government's performance and the actions of the Home Department, the importance of peace and goodwill is paramount at this time," Pawar added.

Pawar further stated, "To those participating in such violence, I want to say that actions taken in response to incidents in other countries should not lead to the destruction or endangerment of lives in our own country."

Following the political unrest in Bangladesh, a call for a shutdown was issued by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Nashik on Friday in protest against the attacks on Hindus. However, some individuals resisted the shutdown and refused to close their shops, leading to clashes between two groups. This confrontation created a tense situation in the Bhadrakali area. The police have since sealed off the area and have managed to bring the situation under control.