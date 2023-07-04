Sharad Pawar taking legal opinion to tackle crisis in NCP: Report



Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is seeking opinion to tackle the crisis in the party brought on by his nephew Ajit Pawar entering the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition and claiming the support of the majority of MLAs, according to party insiders.

According to NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto, Sharad Pawar, who arrived back from Satara on Monday night, is consulting with legal professionals about how to handle the current circumstances. Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution, he said.

The 10th Schedule, which talks about the anti-defection law, is designed to prevent political defections prompted by the lure of office, material benefits or similar considerations. It also deals with the issue of disqualification on the ground of defection and the role of the speaker or the chairman of the House.

According to Crasto, the Ajit Pawar-led group doesn’t enjoy the support of more than 13 MLAs and can attract the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law. A clear picture of the support of Sharad Pawar will emerge tomorrow (Wednesday) at the meeting convened by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm, Crasto said.

Notably, when asked by reporters if he would take legal recourse after Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister on Sunday, Sharad Pawar had said he would not get into all this but will go among people.