Sharad Pawar threat case: Saurabh Pimpalkar to file defamation suit against Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar recently faced death threats on social media, prompting his daughter and NCP MP, Supriya Sule, to take action. Sule, accompanied by an NCP delegation, met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner to demand swift measures.

In response, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Sagar Barve on Tuesday in connection with the case. Additionally, Supriya Sule filed a complaint against a young individual named Saurabh Pimpalkar in relation to another concerning post.

According to the complaint made by Supriya Sule, it was revealed that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker named Saurabh Pimpalkar from Amravati was involved in the death threat case against Sharad Pawar. It was alleged that a youth named Saurabh Pimpalkar had issued threats to Pawar on Twitter. Subsequently, the police initiated a search for Saurabh Pimpalkar. Amravati Police Commissioner, Navinchandra Reddy, instructed the authorities to monitor Saurabh Pimpalkar's movements closely.

After a week, Saurabh Pimpalkar has finally addressed the media regarding the threat case against Sharad Pawar. Saurabh Pimpalkar stated, “I have not tweeted anything like 'Will meet the same fate as Dabholkar'. I neither retweeted nor shared it, I am innocent and unjustly implicated in this case. Supriya Sule presented the tweet under my name and made false allegations against me,” he said.

“I have been defamed in society due to these false accusations made against me. My father is also upset. They made these allegations without knowing anything. I will now file a defamation case against Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar,” Pimpalkar added.