Sharad Pawar to resign as NCP President

Sharad Pawar is all set to step down as the president of NCP as per a NDTV report. I have decided to stop working as the president of the NCP. I will continue working in the political, social and cultural life hence forth.”Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sen, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed him.

Pawar, who helmed the party since its inception in 1999, said in his address, "I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party".A committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party chief's post, Pawar said. He said the panel should have senior members including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal and others.