Sharad Pawar Warns of Rising Atrocities Against Women and Girls in Maharashtra, Calls for Increased Vigilance

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed concern over the increasing incidents of atrocities against young girls and women in Maharashtra on Friday. He urged the home department to enhance vigilance to address such crimes effectively. Pawar highlighted the shocking nature of the Badlapur incident, which involved a crime within a school, and noted the public's strong reaction and protests outside the affected institution. He shared these observations with reporters in Pune.

“There was a need to take strict action against such an act and everybody demanded the same. The state government should remain alert to keep a check on such incidents. The home department should take stringent action wherever required,” said Pawar.

Following the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane district, Pawar noted that similar crimes have been reported throughout the state. “Be it small girls or women, many such atrocities are being reported. Unfortunately, the numbers are increasing day by day in the state and people are reacting to them to express their anguish. A one-day bandh is being organised on Saturday,” he said.

The opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), has announced a 'Maharashtra Bandh' on August 24 (Saturday) in protest against the Badlapur incident. Pawar has called on all sections of society to participate in the bandh.

