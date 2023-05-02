Sharad Pawar's autobiography provides insights into Maharashtra's political landscape

The updated version of ‘Lok Maze Sangati’, the autobiography of senior Maharashtra leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was launched at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in the presence of Pawar's wife, Pratibha Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, Arun Gujrathi and other notable personalities. The revised edition is said to contain commentary on recent political developments, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi, making it a highly anticipated read.

The book covers Ajit Pawar's swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis in the early morning to form the government in 2019. It also delves into the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the functioning of the government. Additionally, the book discusses Uddhav Thackeray's handling of the situation after the Shiv Sena split. Overall, the book provides insights into the political landscape of Maharashtra during this time period.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has also made a significant announcement, stating that he will not run for any future elections and plans to retire as the NCP president. While he has confirmed that he will stay active in politics for the next three years.

Sharad Pawar has announced the formation of a new committee that will be responsible for deciding the next NCP president. This development has sparked discussions in political circles as to who the new president will be.