Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief is NCP's internal matter: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sharad Pawar sahib's decision is Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) internal matter, it is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react on this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two. NCP president Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the party chief. However, he won't retire from active politics.

Asked about Pawar's statement during the launch of a revised version of his autobiography that he had no inkling about his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to form a government by joining hands with the BJP in 2019, Fadnavis said, I have not read Pawar's book, hence I would not speak on it now.

But I also want to write a book, which I will write at the right time. You will know the truth when I write it, he said. Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy following the 2019 Assembly elections though the government fell in a few days as it could not muster the numbers.