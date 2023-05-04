Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief won't dent MVA alliance: Uddhav Thackeray



Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Thackeray said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity. Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship.

The developments in NCP won't dent the MVA, Thackeray said. He, however, declined to comment on Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief. Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance.