Sharad Pawar's gesture sparks debate during PM Modi's Pune visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a Pune visit. Today, he will be honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award by the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust. Despite initial opposition from opposition leaders, the situation on the ground presented a different picture during the visit.

Following the completion of the prayer at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy proceeded to the SP College ground. As soon as Modi stepped onto the stage, the audience warmly welcomed him. Among those present at the gathering was Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar was seated next to Deepak Tilak. Upon Prime Minister Modi's arrival, Sharad Pawar greeted him with a handshake, and the two engaged in a brief discussion. Pawar smiled and patted Modi on the back, while Sushil Kumar Shinde, standing nearby, also wore a smile on his face.

Though it was not immediately clear what was said between the two, the smiles on the faces of those present were evident. Moreover, Pawar's pat on Modi's back has sparked discussions. Today, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro and hand over thousands of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Meanwhile, several social organizations, including the Congress, have been protesting against Modi's visit, and the opposition showed black flags to the Prime Minister in response to his stance on the Manipur issue.