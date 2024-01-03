Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party Convenes in Shirdi, Rohit Pawar's Absence Sparks Questions

Shirdi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) kicked off its two-day "Jyoti Nishtechi - Lokasyahichya Sanrakshanachi" ("Flames of Dedication - Protecting Democracy") conclave in Shirdi, led by party chief Sharad Pawar. The event's significance is amplified by recent internal strife within the NCP, following Ajit Pawar's exit. However, the absence of young NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar from the conclave raised eyebrows.

Addressing his absence, Rohit Pawar took to social media, clarifying, "Due to pre-committed engagements, I couldn't attend the Shirdi conclave. This was discussed with party leaders. Please don't misinterpret this politically." He further affirmed his commitment, stating, "We stand united, working for Maharashtra's welfare under the guidance of respected Sharad Pawar and state president Jayant Patil."

Prominent Attendees:

The conclave saw the presence of several key NCP figures, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Hemant Takle, Fauzia Khan, Anil Deshmukh, Ashok Pawar, Balasaheb Patil, Arun Lad, Sandeep Kshirsagar, Basvaraj Patil, Rohini Khadse, and other office bearers and workers.

Jayant Patil's Call:

"Today marks Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary. It's fitting that Sharad Pawar's party, which championed 50% reservation for women in Maharashtra and their presence in the country's defense forces, hosts this conclave on equality on Savitribai's day," asserted Jayant Patil. Highlighting the upcoming 2024 elections, he urged party members, "This is a period of ideological battle. Let's stand firm, fighting for our values."