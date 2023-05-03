Sharad Pawar's resignation is big shock for country's politics: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's resignation is a big shock for the country's politics. But if such a decision is taken by him, then definitely there will be panic in Maharashtra and the country. We will decide what will happen in the coming days. We are keeping an eye on the whole incident.

Yesterday taking to Twitter, Raut said, Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations, Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself. But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision Like Balasaheb , Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State's politics.

Pawar sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed him.