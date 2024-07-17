Sharad Pawar's Statement Fuels Speculation About Ajit Pawar's Homecoming to NCP (SP)

Political activities are intensifying in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with various parties mobilizing and exchanging claims and offers. There are rumors of a potential shift from Ajit Pawar's NCP to Sharad Pawar's NCP after the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Sharad Pawar has expressed support for Ajit Pawar's return to the party.

Ajit Pawar's NCP did not perform as expected in the Lok Sabha elections. In response, Ajit Pawar has planned a statewide tour to strengthen the party, starting with a public meeting in Baramati, signaling the beginning of his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. Sharad Pawar made a suggestive statement about Ajit Pawar while commenting on the incoming members to his group during a conversation with reporters.

Family Does Not Fall Apart

When asked whether there is room in the party for Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar replied, "There is room for everyone in the house. Although Ajit Pawar has separated from the NCP, he is still part of the family. Family is never separated. I will not take personal decisions in the party. If they want to come back to the party, I have to ask the party first. Because the opinions of those who experienced the post-Partition struggle are more important. This is still a matter of course."

Prakash Ambedkar's Advice

Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar has advised Ajit Pawar to quit the Grand Alliance and offered friendship with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party. Ajit Pawar's group has suggested that they feel used and that their support is being leveraged for the benefit of others. Prakash Ambedkar stated, "Ajit Pawar should get out. We will re-establish their politics," making a significant statement about the future direction of their political alliances.