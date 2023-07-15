'Shasan Aplya Dari': State government's initiative in Nashik today, dignitaries in attendance

The 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative by the state government will take place on Saturday at 11 am, at the Dongre Hostel ground. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will be in attendance.

Ministers Dada Bhuse, Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant, Union Minister of State Dr Bharati Pawar, and Deputy Chairman of the legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe will also be present. Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will visit the Female Military Pre-Service Training Institute.