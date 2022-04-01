Shehnaaz Gill doesn't want to ruin her makeup by wearing a mask

Makeup is a woman's best friend. Like many others, actor Shehnaaz Gill also loves experimenting with different makeup looks. But wearing makeup with a face mask in pandemic times has become a task as there are chances of your foundation and lipstick getting smudged and smeared.

On Friday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram Story and shared a candid video, in which she can be seen ditching her mask and flaunting her minimal makeup look. More than her makeup, it's her candid conversation with her co-passenger in her car that caught everyone's attention.

"Tera mask ka kya scene hai?," the co-passenger asked Shehnaaz.

In response, Shehnaaz said, "Lipstick lagi hui hai utar jaegi."

It's clear from Shehnaaz's response that she is a true-blue makeup lover and can't let her mask ruin her lipstick by any chance.

( With inputs from ANI )

