Shilpa Shetty shares love-filled birthday message for Shamita Shetty

As actor Shamita Shetty, who has gained many fans from her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15', turned a year older on Wednesday, her sister and actor Shilpa Shetty penned a love-filled message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa, 46, shared a video montage of heartwarming pictures with Shamita, 43, also featuring their family and friends.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I want to see u always... HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki... my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."

Shilpa, former 'Bigg Boss' host, had constantly supported her sister throughout her journey on the reality show.

Shamita, who was one of the strongest contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15', made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

