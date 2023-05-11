Shinde and his group of traitors will be finished, says Raut ahead of SC verdict

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray tussle, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has said, If the 16 MLAs including CM Shinde are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished. Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the judgement will decide whether "Democracy is alive or not" in the country.

The judgement by the Supreme Court tomorrow is very important for the state of Maharashtra and the country. We are not predicting what Supreme Court will say tomorrow but for democracy tomorrow is important. We will also get to see if there is pressure on the judiciary or not, Sena leader Raut said while speaking to reporters.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will decide if Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs are required to be disqualified for revolting against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year.

Thackeray had asked the SC to step in after Shinde, who was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, split the Shiv Sena party and led most of its MLAs to form a new government. If Shinde is disqualified, he would have to resign as the Chief Minister, following which his government would be disbanded.