Shinde camp arguments on Shiv Sena’s constitution have contradictions

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena told the Election Commission that the arguments placed by the Eknath Shinde camp on the flaws in the party’s amended constitution were full of contradictions.

The Thackeray faction also sought more time from the poll panel to complete its arguments in a case related to the control of the organisation, following which the next hearing was fixed for January 20.

Talking to reporters after the hearing at Nirvachan Sadan here, Anil Desai of the Thackeray faction said the Shinde camp had said that the party’s constitution changed by Uddhav Thackeray was flawed and later it claimed that Shinde was appointed as the chief leader of the party under the provisions of the same constitution.

The whole argument was contradictory, Desai said. Another Thackeray camp leader, Anil Parab, questioned the validity of the designation chief leader, saying there is no such provision in the party constitution to appoint a person to the post.

Desai also claimed that the documents filed by the Shinde camp to support their claim over Shiv Sena were flawed and not in order. The Thackeray faction also told the EC that it should not decide on the Sena symbol dispute till the time the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in a related case pending before it.