Shinde demands Shiv Sena to 'snap ties with NCP-Congress - Reports

Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat in a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray said that they were glad to see the doors of ‘Varsha’ being opened to the public. Accusing the CM of never meeting people in the Secretariat but ‘Matoshree’, Shirsat said that whenever the rebel MLAs sought time from the CM to meet, the people around him never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step, the letter read.

According to the latest developments in the Maharashtra political crisis, 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs are set to fly from Surat for Guwahati to join the rebel camp. The 3 MLAs are Sanjay Rathore, Dadaji Bhause and Ravindra Fatak.According to sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to break away from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's team has demanded Sena to 'snap ties with NCP-Congress. Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday said it does not want to interfere in Shiv Sena's "internal matter" but asserted confidence in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.The Congress, which along with the NCP shares power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra, also expressed confidence that the BJP's attempt to "topple a stable government" will not succeed.