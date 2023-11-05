Shinde encourages farmers to cultivate bamboo to curb menace of air pollution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to farmers to cultivate bamboo in large quantities through group farming and also said bamboo parks will be established in cities in view of the increasing pollution in urban areas. The chief minister was speaking at an event on bamboo cultivation held in Dare taluka in Mahabaleshwar. "Bamboo crop can be of multiple use for farmers. Efforts are being made at the government level to generate additional business for the farmers through bamboo cultivation," he said.

He said while sugarcane cultivation generally yields about 100 tons per hectare and the price is at least Rs 2,500 per ton, the minimum production per hectare of bamboo is 100 tons but the price is at least Rs 4,000 per ton, which will make cultivators financially stronger. He said bamboo production starts in the third year and it is better for soil protection and water conservation. "In order to boost the agricultural economy, ethanol is being produced from bamboo. If one hectare of sugarcane is cultivated, two crore litres of water is needed for it and if one ton of sugarcane is crushed, 80 litres of ethanol is produced. "On the other hand, if one hectare of bamboo is cultivated, 20 lakh litres of water is required and if one ton of bamboo is crushed, 400 litres of ethanol can be produced," he added. Moreover, bamboo releases 320 kg of oxygen in the air in a year.

He said a manufacturing industry based on bamboo will be set up to generate employment for the youth from the Kandati Valley. Bamboo parks will be established in cities in view of the increasing pollution in urban areas, the chief minister said. "In order to boost tourism, water tourism has been allowed in the Koyna reservoir. Under this, a project worth Rs 45 crore is being set up at Munawale in Jawli taluka. Scuba diving, paragliding, speed boats, and adventure water sports are being set up under this project. In addition to this, basic facilities will also be provided to the tourists. As a result, the locals will get employment in the village itself," the CM added.