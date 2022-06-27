Shinde faction finally withdraws support to Thackeray government

Rebel MLAs who revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have claimed that they have backed Thackeray's government. The rebel Shinde group has made this claim in a petition filed in the Supreme Court. We have the support of two-thirds of the MLAs. 38 MLAs have withdrawn their support to the Thackeray government. Therefore, the rebel Shinde group has claimed in the petition that this government is in the minority.

The Shinde faction had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's complaint to the Assembly Speaker for action against the rebels and the notices issued to 16 MLAs for disqualification. The petition also states that they are withdrawing support from the government. The Shinde faction has the support of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and 51 others. Meanwhile, information and links to the provocative speech made by Sanjay Raut from the Shinde group have been submitted to the Supreme Court. So now all eyes are on what the Supreme Court decides in this case.