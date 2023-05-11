Shinde faction MLAs betrayed my party and legacy of my father

After the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said they (now Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds.

Supreme Court on Thursday said that had Uddhav Thackeray refrained from resigning as the chief minister of Maharashtra, the court could have reinstated him, but the court cannot quash a resignation. The top court also held that the Governor erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the majority in the House.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court cannot quash the resignation submitted by Thackrey. The bench made it clear that had Thackeray refrained from resigning, it could have reinstated him, but the court can't quash a resignation.

The bench noted that the petitioners argued for restoring the status quo ante, however, Thackeray did not face the floor test. The top court held that the Maharashtra Governor erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the majority in the House.